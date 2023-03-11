Search icon
Kerala: After waste dump fire in Kochi, citizens are in Covid-like situation

Kochi, Kerala, has become a "gas chamber" a week after a large fire broke out at a waste management facility in the city's Brahmapuram neighbourhood. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

On the second day, firemen were able to put out the fire, but the area was still covered in lengthy columns of heavy, black smoke. 

People have reported breathing issues as a result of the smoke from burnt plastic, metal, and other materials drifting towards urban settlements. Numerous people have complained of throat and eye burning.

The Kerala government has urged citizens to use N95 masks whenever they are outside. The public has been asked to refrain from running outside until the situation has stabilised. A 24-hour control room has been set up by the district medical officer. All schools and institutions in Kochi, as well as several in the nearby Ernakulam district, have been closed.

The situation in Kochi is comparable to a COVID-19 lockdown. Few people may be seen travelling on the roadways. Individuals observed outside are disguised. The elderly and children are not leaving the house.

A minimum of 50,000 tonnes of trash burned. According to fire department representatives, they have been able to contain the smoke coming from 70% of the affected area. The remaining 30%, where burning plastic garbage is a major issue, is being worked on to fully reduce smoke.

The fire, which sparked sizable mounds of trash including plastic, metal, and rubber and released hazardous fumes, was being fought by at least 30 teams of firemen and navy helicopters.

Of Kerala's 14 districts, Brahmapuram near Kochi is the only significant centralised solid waste management facility. 

