BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena detained from Pulwama Widows’ protest in Jaipur, widows shifted to hospitals

BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena detained from Pulwama Widows’ protest in Jaipur

The central Congress leadership is tense and sitting up in response to the families of the Pulwama martyrs' demonstrations. Since February 28, three widows of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans from Rajasthan who died in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack have been protesting. Since Monday, they have been camped outside the Jaipur home of the former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The widows of the three CRPF soldiers killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack were taken from the demonstration location, outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's home by Rajasthan police early on Friday and sent to hospitals close to their respective residential areas at 3 am.

BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena was detained by the Rajasthan police today while participating in the protest demanding jobs for families, and other issues.

He tweeted, "I was going to visit Samod Balaji with my supporters, but Samod police station stopped me and abused and manhandled me. Is it such a big crime to stand with the heroines that the

@ashokgehlot51 government is behaving like this with a public representative?"

मैं अपने समर्थकों के साथ सामोद बालाजी के दर्शन करने जा रहा था, लेकिन सामोद थाना पुलिस ने मुझे रोका और मेरे साथ दुर्व्यवहार व हाथापाई की। क्या वीरांगनाओं के साथ खड़ा होना इतना बड़ा गुनाह है कि @ashokgehlot51 सरकार एक जनप्रतिनिधि के साथ इस तरह का आचरण कर रही है? pic.twitter.com/OqkuLH2ZcB — Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) March 10, 2023

Mr Meena was accused of manipulating the widows for political purposes by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In response, Mr Meena claimed that the police were "trying to kill him".

"The police tried to kill me, but I was saved by the blessings of the brave women, the youth, the unemployed, and the poor. I am hurt. I have been referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur from Govindgarh Hospital," he said.

Widows demands:

The widows have been demanding a change in the law since February 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike six days ago. They want their relatives, not just their children, to be eligible for government jobs on compassionate grounds. Road building and the placement of martyr sculptures in their localities are among their other objectives.

In response to the demands, CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Thursday asking will it be "acceptable" to hire other members of the deceased jawans' families instead of their children.

Meena told reporters, "Why is the government so afraid of 3 women warriors that the police picked them up overnight. Don't know where they have been taken? The women are only pleading to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji. Why is the chief minister so nervous to hear them?”

Mr Meena went to the SEZ police station in Jaipur this morning and declared that the government would be powerless to silence the widows' voices.