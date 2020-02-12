'Kem Cho Trump': US President to inaugrate revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, to address 1.25 lakh-strong crowd

As part of his state visit to India on February 24-45, United States President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will jointly inaugurate the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The stadium was built after demolishing the previous 53000-seater Motera Stadium in 2015.

Media reports say that both leaders will address a massive rally in the stadium. A program called, "Kem Chho Trump" will be held in the stadium where both Trump and Modi will address a gathering of about 1.25 lakh.

Addressing the media about his state visit, Trump jokingly said that "he is not going to feel good" as he has not addressed such large crowds before.

“He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people… I’m not going to feel so good… There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad),” Trump said.

“And you know (it) is the largest stadium in the world. He’s (Modi) building it now. It’s almost complete and it’s the largest in the world.” he added.

The preparations for the President's visit in Ahmedabad is going on in full swing. Media reports reveal that makeshift helipads are being constructed behind the stadium, and the roads leading up to the stadium which will be used by both Trump and Modi's convoy are being readied.

With the cost estimated to be around US$ 100 million, the stadium is set to play host to various sports other than cricket, which includes football, hockey, basketball, kabaddi, boxing, lawn tennis, athletic track, squash, billiards, badminton, and swimming. The stadium is touted to be the world's largest, overtaking Melbourne cricket ground.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Modi visited the United States on September 22, 2019, for the 'Howdy Modi' event in Texas to address the Indian diaspora there.

President Trump will also be a part of delegate-level talks with PM Modi to improve bilateral trade issues between the two nations in New Delhi.

Elated about Trump's visit, Modi said, "President Trump's visit is very special and will go a long way in further cementing India-US friendship," adding, "Robust friendship between India and US augurs well not only for their citizens but also the entire world."

"India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," Modi added.