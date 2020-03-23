Kejriwal govt to present Delhi budget in one-day Assembly session despite lockdown

The Delhi government's Budget will be presented in the Assembly on Monday despite a lockdown in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce the same.

"Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly today. It is necessary to do that despite a lockdown in Delhi because the government cannot spend money after April 1 without the Budget," Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi.

The Delhi Assembly is holding a one-day session for the purpose. The Budget session was earlier scheduled to be held over five days. It was, however, curtailed to one day because of the coronavirus threat.

Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will first present the Economic Survey 2019-20 after the House assembles at 2 pm, followed by the budget presentation. Since this is the first budget of the third Kejriwal government, it is likely to focus on AAP's manifesto promises and 'Kejriwal Ki Guarantee' campaign.

Visitors are not allowed in the Assembly on Monday and only essential staff will be present.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Sunday announced a city-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the national capital.

As of Monday, there are 30 positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi, seven of which are locally transmitted cases. "There are 30 cases of coronavirus in Delhi - 23 are those who returned from abroad and seven are their family members. The situation is currently under control in Delhi. We have learned from other countries if we do not take strict action now, the situation may get out of control. Please follow the lockdown so the situation doesn't get out of hand," Kejriwal said in a tweet on Monday.

At a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal said on Monday that the lockdown will continue till midnight on March 31.

No public transport will operate and Delhi's borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but the essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue. Only 25% of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services.

Dairies, milk plants, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps, ATMs, e-commerce services of essential items like food and medicines will remain open, Kejriwal said.