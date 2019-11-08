Kartarpur corridor inauguration: Expected schedule of PM Modi on Nov 9

The Kartarpur corridor is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9.

India and Pakistan had signed an agreement on the operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on October 24.

As part of the Kartarpur inauguration, PM Modi will also unveil a Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) which has been constructed on the Indian side of the Kartarpur Sahib.

Expected schedule of Kartarpur corridor inauguration on November 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PTB at Dera Baba Nanak at around 11 am.

He will address the people in Dera Baba Nanak at around 11:30 am. The venue of the Jan Sabha is located about 3 km away from the PTB.

The Prime Minister will grace the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, being organised at Sultanpur Lodhi, at around 13 am.

Ahead of the Kartarpur corridor opening, scheduled to be held on November 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has released a video song dedicating to the corridor saying let's witness the history being created.

Taking it to Twitter, Amit Shah said, "With the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, when we are marking Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Parkash Purab, PM @narendramodi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions."

"On 9th, let’s witness history being created as PM @narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation," he added.

Also read Pakistan army places 'bomb' in Kartarpur Gurudwara to instigate Sikhs against India

Further adding, Amit Shah said, "Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a historic achievement that generations of devotees will remember. It will find special mention in the annals of history. It reflects Modi govt’s commitment towards preserving our rich heritage & universalising the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji."

With opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, when we are marking Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Parkash Purab, PM @narendramodi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions. On 9th, let’s witness history being created as PM @narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation. pic.twitter.com/k9v2C0dTPO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2019

The video showcases facilities at the new corridor for the pilgrims including a state-of-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) complex which will have services including immigration facilities and other tourist-related query centres to facilitate smooth movement of pilgrims.

A couple of days before, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that Kartarpur is ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims while lauding his government for completing the construction of corridor on its side ahead of schedule.