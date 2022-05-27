Karnataka honour killing: Hindu man killed over relationship with Muslim woman, 2 arrested

A 25-year-old Hindu man was killed for having a relationship with a Muslim woman in a suspected case of honour killing.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 25-year-old Dalit man was killed in Karnataka for reportedly having a relationship with a Muslim woman. The police have arrested two people in connection with the murder case, as per PTI reports.

Vijay Kumar Kamble was allegedly stabbed and attacked with a rod on Wednesday night at Wadi here, with the incident reminding of a similar chilling murder of a Dalit man by his Muslim wife's brother, who was opposed to their relationship, in broad public view in Hyderabad earlier this month.

Police said Kamble and the woman were in love and wanted to get married, and despite her family's opposition to the relationship and warnings, he continued to stay in touch with her.

According to PTI reports, the two accused arrested in the case by the Karnataka police have been identified as Mohammed Shahabuddin, the girl's elder brother, and his friend Nawaz. Further investigations regarding the matter are underway.

Shahabuddin is said to have assaulted the victim earlier too and had threatened him to stay away from his sister. Based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case was registered against the arrested under Sections of IPC including 302 (murder) and the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.

According to media reports, the police said that the man had multiple injuries on his neck and several hit marks on his head. The mother of the man also registered an FIR with the police, accusing the brother and father of the Muslim girl of planning the murder.

The police have said that it doesn’t seem like a pre-planned attack as of yet, but they are still looking for more evidence regarding the murder.

In the Hyderabad incident, B Nagaraju was travelling on a motorbike with his wife and was confronted by his attackers -- Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed -- who came on a scooter, stopped the couple on the road, and attacked the man in full public view with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot. Both persons were arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Hyderabad honour killing: Wife recounts horror of husband’s murder, says ‘begged brother to spare his life'