Karnataka Elections 2023 Live updates: 8.26% voter turnout in Udupi till 9 am

Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live updates: Rahul Gandhi urges citizens to vote for women rights, employment

Karnataka Elections 2023: The epic fight of the ballots in Karnataka has begun after a high-voltage campaign. In Karnataka, elections for 224 assembly seats started at 7 am and will go till 6 pm.

In the 58,545 polling locations spread out around the state, a total of 5,31,33,054 electors are entitled to vote. The BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are the top political parties involved. 113 seats are required to achieve a majority and form a government.

Karnataka is seeing a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and the JDS.

Early votes included the founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy, actor Prakash Raj, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an open letter to the people of the state a day before the Karnataka Elections. The letter reads, "You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me.”

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Live Update:

10:02 am: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "Karnataka which is the land of Bajrang Bali will answer all these things on 13th May. We welcome DK Shivakumar and Congress party offering prayers to LPG cylinders, we are happy that Congress is doing some kind of puja at least."

10:08 am: "I am 200% confident Congress party will have 141 seats. We will win an absolute majority..," says Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

10:20 am: The former chief minister of Karnataka and candidate for the Congress in the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly, Jagadish Shettar cast his vote.

10:32 am: 'Ban on Bajrang Dal'

10:42 am: Karnataka Elections 2023: Promises made by Congress during Karnataka Elections

1. GRUHA JYOTHI

200 units of free electricity per month to every household.

2. GRUHA LAKSHMI SCHEME

₹2,000/month to every woman head of household.

3. UCHITA PRAYANA

Free bus travel for all women across the state of Karnataka.

4. YUVA NIDHI

₹3,000/month for unemployed graduates & ₹1,500/month for unemployed diploma holders.

5. ANNA BHAGYA

Free 10 kg of rice per person per month to BPL families.

10:58 am: 'The Kerala Story will not have any effect in Karnataka'

11:09 am: Congress workers decorated LPG gas cylinders with garlands

In some locations, Congress workers could be observed burning incense sticks around LPG gas cylinders and decorating them with garlands. Congress said that Kannadigas have embraced the pre-voting ritual fad and are tweeting about it.