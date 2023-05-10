Karnataka elections 2023: How to check your polling booth location; download e-EPIC, e-Voter ID

Karnataka elections 2023: How to check your polling booth location (File photo)

Karnataka elections 2023: The stage is set for the state assembly elections in Karnataka today, with over 5.13 crore voters in the state set to cast their votes across thousands of polling booths today. The results of the Karnataka elections 2023 are also due this week.

As the voting is set to commence at 7 am on May 10, many voters are hoping to know the location of their polling booth centre, the timings of the voting, and how one can download their electronic E-Voter ID ahead of casting their votes.

Karnataka elections 2023: How to know your polling booth

One can check all the details about their names in the voter list and their polling booth location through the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). One can visit the website electoralsearch.in and type in their EPIC number, which is the number present on the Voter ID.

Once you hit enter, you will be able to check your name on the polling list along with all the details, including the address of your polling centre for the Karnataka elections 2023.

Karnataka elections 2023: How to download E-Voter ID card

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Voters’ Service Portal, nvsp.in, and select the option of E-EPIC download.

Step 2: Enter your EPIC number from the Voter ID card in the website.

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Your E-Voter ID or E-EPIC will be available for download in a PDF format.

The Karnataka elections 2023 are taking place across the country on May 10, and the voting is set to commence from 7 am today. Voters will be allowed to cast their votes inside the polling booths from 7 am to 6 pm today.

All voters are required to carry two documents at the polling booth – their Voter ID cards and their identity proof, which could be the Aadhaar Card or PAN card.