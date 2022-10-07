Karnataka: Dussehra procession breaks into Mahmud Gawan madrasa to perform puja in Bidar district, 9 booked

Photo: Twitter/@asadowaisi

A group participating in a Dussehra procession in Karnataka's Bidar district allegedly broke into the premises of a heritage madrasa, on the pretext of performing Puja in the early hours of Thursday.

A mob celebrating Dussehra allegedly broke into the premises of Mahmud Gawan madrasa. Security has now been deployed at sight.

Several videos of the incident were also shared on social media after which the police took action and booked around 9 people for trespassing at the ASI heritage site. No arrests have been made so far.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to his Twitter account after the incident and slammed the Basavraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka over the incident saying 'BJP promotes such incidents to demean Muslims.'

A tweet by the AIMIM chief read, "Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police. @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims."