Karnataka: Doctors recover 187 coins weighing 1.2 kg from man's stomach | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In a bizarre incident that happened in Karnataka, a 58-year-old man had 187 coins removed from his stomach. Man has been suffering from severe stomach ache and vomitting. The doctor discovered that the patient's stomach contained coins after performing tests like an endoscopy. Following the procedure, several one, two, and five rupee coins were taken out of the patient's stomach.

The patient, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, had a total of 187 coins removed from his stomach, totaling a value of Rs 462. The 58-year-old man has been identified as Daymappa Harijan, who is from the Raichur district's Lingsugur town, Aaj Tak reported.

On November 26th, Daymappa reported having stomach pain. In response to this, his son Ravi Kumar drove him to the HSK Hospital at the Bagalkote campus of S Nijalingappa Medical College. On the basis of the symptoms, doctors performed endoscopy and X-rays there. The decision to operate on the patient was made after the patient's abdominal scan confirmed that he had 1.2 kg of coins in his stomach.

Doctors claim that Daymappa has schizophrenia and a desire for swallowing coins. He explained that people with schizophrenia think, feel, and act abnormally. 187 coins in total were ingested by the patient. There were 80 coins worth one rupee, 51 coins worth two rupees, and 56 coins worth five rupees.

Daymappa's son told, "Papa was definitely mentally disturbed. But used to do everyday work too. He never told at home that he had swallowed coins. When suddenly he had stomach pain, he definitely told us about the pain. But even then it was not told that he had swallowed coins. We came to know in the abdominal scan that he swallowed 1.2 kg coins."

Ishwar Kalburgi, surgeon who performed the surgery revealed, 'It was a challenging case. operation was not easy at all. patient's stomach had become like a balloon. In the stomach, there were pennies scattered all throughout. Through CR, we located the coins in the operation theatre. I located the coins' location. The coins were then removed." He stated that this surgery was performed by three doctors.

