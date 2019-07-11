Karnataka crisis: Speaker's application to be heard with that of dissident MLAs tomorrow

In a big relief to the rebel MLAs of Congress and JDS, the Supreme Court directed the Speaker to give them audience today, on Thursday at 6 PM. They shall communicate their decision to resign and the Speaker shall pass necessary orders forthwith or in the course of the day. The order so passed shall be placed before the Court tomorrow. The matter will be listed in Supreme Court. However, Speaker Ramesh Kumar later moved apex court and git permission to file application which will be heard at the same time tomorrow.

The DGP Karnataka has been directed to provide security to the 10 MLAs upon their arrival in the state from Mumbai. The order came on a request from the rebel MLAs apprehending threat to their life. The MLAs shall head straight to Speaker office from airport, said Mukul Rohatgi, counsel for rebel MLAs. The MLAs left from Mumbai for Karnataka around 2 PM.

Later in the day, Speaker too approached the SC. He got permission from SC to file application to be taken up with the rebel MLAs petition tomorrow.Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed the Court that the Constitutional mandate required Speaker to decide on disqualification first before deciding on resignation. The Court said it is up to the Speaker to pass any order. According to Apex Court, they have passed what they had to do.

Also read Karnataka logjam in Rajya Sabha again

As the stage is set for a major political showdown starting Thursday in the wake of a spate of resignations threatening the existence of the coalition government in Karnataka, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests within the two-km area around the Vidhana Soudha.The police commissioner issued the orders on Wednesday night, taking into account intelligence inputs.

The prohibitory orders came into effect on Thursday when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting in the backdrop of 16 MLAs, including Housing Minister M T B Nagaraj, resigning and two Independent legislators -- R Shankar and H Nagesh -- withdrawing support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Wednesday.

With agency inputs