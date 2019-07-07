Karnataka crisis: Congress- JD(S) in firefighting mode, DK Shivakumar fails to convince Ramalinga Reddy

The Congress-JD(S) alliance government in Karnataka seems to be on brink of collapse with around a dozen MLAs rebelling against the Kumaraswamy lead regime. The rebel MLAs have flown by private plane to Mumbai, where they will be stationed till 10th July.

The rebel MLAs came in two batches, first eight in the evening and three MLAs later in the night. According to sources, On Saturday night, Karnataka's government's chief troubleshooter DK Shivakumar had a meeting with senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy who has expressed desire to quit. However, Shivakumar failed to convince the former minister who is unwilling to take back his resignation.

CM Kumaraswamy who is currently outside the country is keeping track of the unfolding situation and is in close touch with DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah. The Congress -JD(S) alliance is mulling the possibility of offering ministry to some of the dissidents.

HD Kumaraswamy and Congress state chief Dinesh Gundu Rao are expected to return to Bengaluru by Sunday evening. This uncertain situation is likely to continue till Tuesday when Karnataka CM Ramesh Kumar is slated to return. He will take a call on whether to accept the resignation of the disgruntled Congress and JD(S) MLAs.

It is expected that three more MLAs will come to Mumbai on Sunday and stay till the crisis is resolved. BJP with 105 MLAs is the single largest party in the Karnataka assembly but JD(S) amd Congress post-poll alliance managed to keep them out of CM's post. If the resignations of the MLAs are accepted, BJP is likely to get a fresh shot at power. Congress has already blamed the latest churn in the state politics on BJP. However, the fact remains that it has been an uncomfortable alliance between foes turns friends JD(S) and Congress, with top leaders sniping at each other repeatedly in public over the last few months.