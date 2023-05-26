Search icon
Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Siddaramaiah government to get 20-24 new ministers

The Congress is looking to bring balance in the cabinet allocation as it needs to balance the demands of different communities in the government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:38 AM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the first session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | Photo: ANI

At least 20 to 24 new ministers are now scheduled to be inducted in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka on Saturday, party sources said on Thursday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had met party General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala to discuss the cabinet expansion on Thursday.

The meeting of the four leaders lasted for over five hours in three sessions where the names of several MLAs for ministerial posts were discussed, the source said.

The source said that 20 to 24 more ministers will take oath on Saturday around 11.30 a.m. However, senior leaders remained tight-lipped on the development.

The party source said that names of 20 to 24 probables were discussed and sent to party chief Mallikarjuna Kharge for taking a final call.

The source said that before leaving for Bengaluru, both the leaders will also meet former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who took oath last Saturday in Bengaluru in presence of top party leaders and several prominent opposition leaders, eight more ministers -- G. Parmeshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan -- had taken oath.

However, none of them have been allocated any portfolio yet. The source said that the Congress will have to bring balance in the cabinet allocation as it needs to balance the demands of different communities in the cabinet.

The politically crucial Lingayat community, who voted in the favour of the party have claimed for the CM post, but in absence of a CM from the community, it is speculated that a chunk of ministerial berths will go to Lingayat MLAs.

The source said that most of the ministers are to be from the Siddaramaiah camp whereas Shivakumar will get at least three to four portfolios with two prominent departments.

The party source said that Krishna Byre Gowda, Laxman Savadi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Saleem Ahmed, Santosh Lad, Dinesh Gundu Rao, HK Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Tanveer Seth, Dr H.C.Mahadevappa, BK Reddy and BK Hariprasad are among the probable ministers in the list.

