Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 92 candidates in Bengaluru region have criminal cases

Karnataka polls: 57 candidates, or 15 percent of the 384 candidates, have serious criminal cases against them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 07, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 92 candidates in Bengaluru region have criminal cases
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 92 candidates in Bengaluru region have criminal cases | File Photo

Of the 384 candidates contesting for 28 assembly seats in Karnataka`s Bengaluru region, 92 have declared criminal cases against themselves with 57 of them (cases) with serious charges, according to a new report.

As per the Karnataka Election Watch, Bengaluru Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 384 out of 389 candidates, who are contesting in the 28 constituencies of Bengaluru region in the Karnataka Assembly elections, 92 candidates, which is 24 per cent of the total candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report also stated that there are 57 candidates, which is 15 per cent of the 384 candidates, with serious criminal cases against themselves. The report stated that among the major parties,14 (50 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from BJP, 19 (70 per cent) out of 27 candidates analysed from Congress, 9 (38 per cent) out of 24 candidates analysed from JD-S and 9 (32 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Meanwhile, BJP`s nine candidates, which is 32 per cent of the 28 candidates analysed, have serious criminal cases. Congress` 10 candidates, which is 37 per cent out of 27 candidates analysed, 8 (33 per cent) out of 24 candidates analysed from JD(S) and one (4 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report pointed out that five candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women, while four candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves. In the Karnataka Assembly polls for 32 Bengaluru assembly seats, nine candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Streaming This Week: Rana Naidu, MH370, Happy Family, Varisu Hindi, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: How many legs you can see in this pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.