Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 WINNERS list: From DK Shivakumar, Bommai, Siddaramaiah to Kumaraswamy, key candidates

According to early trends, Congress has grabbed the lead and is on course to win majority in 224 seats Karnataka Assembly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 WINNERS list

The counting for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 started today (May 13) at 8 AM and the electoral fortunes of senior leaders, including incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, will be out soon.

Key candidates

Siddaramaiah (Congress) - Varuna

DK Shivakumar (Congress) - Kanakapura

Jagadish Shettar (Congress) - Hubballi-Dharwad-Central

Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) - Shiggaon

BY Vijayendra (BJP) - Shikaripura

HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) - Channapatna

Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS) - Ramanagara

The counting is currently underway at 36 centres across Karnataka.

Full winners List

Keep visiting this space for the full winners list of the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 live updates.

 

