Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

The Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 polling date has been announced by the Election Commission as March. The first phase of this electoral exercise is set for April 19.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 03:59 PM IST

This year will see the Kanniyakumari constituency in Tamil Nadu, one of the state's 39 constituencies, compete in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Election Commission of India revealed the final voting schedule and the day of the results announcement at a highly anticipated official press conference on March 16. 

The Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 polling date has been announced by the Election Commission as March. The first phase of this electoral exercise is set for April 19. 

On March 16, the Election Commission made public the date of the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024's counting and results announcement. On June 4th, the results of this Lok Sabha election in 2024 will be made public.

The announcement of the election schedule initiates the nomination process for candidates supported by Independents and all major parties. While some political parties declared their candidatures as the election moved through its various phases, others did so after the polls were released.

In Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, INC candidate Vasanthakumar H. emerged as the winner in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With 627235 votes, Vasanthakumar H. emerged victorious, while Radhakrishnan P. of the BJP received 367302 votes, her nearest rival. Radhakrishnan P was defeated by a vote count of 259933.

Radhakrishnan P. of the BJP was the chosen candidate from the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. His nearest opponent, INC's Vasantha Kumar H., received 244244 votes, compared to his total of 372906 votes. In 2014, the Amethi parliamentary constituency had 1467796 registered voters.

