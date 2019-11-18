Headlines

JNUSU leaders hold talks with HRD Ministry officials - Latest updates

Students continue their protest against JNU hostel fee hike.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 11:02 PM IST

Despite the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration's decision to partially roll back the hostel fee hike, the students continued their protest with a march to Parliament as the winter session began on Monday. 

While the students were stopped by the Delhi Police from reaching the high-security zone in Central Delhi, they sat the Safdarjung Tomb on protest, causing closure of roads and metro stations. 

Students have been protesting since October 29 by boycotting classes, examinations, demanding the rollback in the hostel fee hike. According to them, the university administration passed the draft hostel manual without holding any consultations with the students' community.

Following protests, the JNU administration last week partially rolled back the decision but has cut down the hike to some extent.

The hostel fee for a single room which was earlier Rs 20 and was increased to Rs 600 and has now been set at Rs 200. While the room with two beds, the fees for which was Rs 10 and was increased to Rs 300, will now cost Rs 100.

Here are the latest updates:

>> Memorandum from JNU Students' Union to Girish Hosur, Joint Secretary (JS) in Ministry of Human Resource Development: "We appeal to you to endorse our just demands and prevail upon MHRD to act and resolve the crisis. JNU students cannot survive with the present structure of fees."

 

>> Four office-bearers of the JNUSU - president Aishe Ghosh, vice president Saket Moon, general secretary Satish Chandra and joint secretary Mohd Danish - met the joint secretary of Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) and handed over a memorandum. They were promised that a committee has been formed and their demands will be put forward before that panel. 

 

>> Police remove JNU students who are protesting near Safdarjung Tomb

>> Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said they have stopped the services at Lok Kalyan Marg and entry/exit gates of the station have also been closed as advised by Delhi Police. Trains are also not halting at Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat and exit/entry gates have been closed temporarily.

>> Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students march to Parliament stopped by Police near Safdarjung Tomb. They are demanding complete fee roll back along with other demands.

>> Aurobindo Marg from AIIMS to Safdarjung has been closed from both sides. Africa Avenue Marg from Sarojini Nagar crossing to Chanakyapuri has also been closed. Traffic could be adversely affected or stopped on Nelson Mandela Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Road and Gangnath Marg. Section 144 was also imposed outside JNU campus. 

>> We are trying to talk to the students about their demands and convince them to not take law in their hands. Regarding the allegation of laathi charge, we will inquire into it: Mandeep S Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO

>> Ministry of Human Resource has formed a committee under the chairmanship of former UGC chairman Dr Virander Singh Chauhan to find an amicable solution between agitating students and JNU administration. This department will hold talks with JNU students and administration and bring out a solution to the problem. 

