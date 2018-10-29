J&K was peaceful till it was under Hindu rule: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath triggers fresh controversy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath triggered a fresh controversy on Monday by claiming that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful as long as it was governed by a Hindu ruler.

Addressing the Sikh Sangam here, Adityanath further said that the Hindu community in the Valley started witnessing a downfall after the decline of Hindu rulers. "As long as there was a Hindu ruler in Jammu and Kashmir, both Hindus and Sikhs were safe there. However, those belonging to the Hindu community witnessed a downfall when the Hindu ruler was gone," Adityanath said.

"What is the condition now in Kashmir? Can Hindus, Sikhs living there say the same thing now (that the Valley is still peaceful)? Absolutely not. We should learn something from history," he added. Announcing his government's decision to construct eight new medical colleges, Adityanath said that they all will be named after Guru Nanak Dev to coincide with his 550th birth anniversary. "We are soon coming up with eight new medical colleges. The upcoming projects will be named after Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary. We should also honour Guru Gobind Singh and Teg Bahadur Singh as well," he said.