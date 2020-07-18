J&K: Three terrorists gunned down in Shopian, operation underway

At least three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in early hours of Saturday.

The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

A cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of Kashmir Police, 62 RR and CRPF on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

On Friday, three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were gunned down in an operation in the Kulgam district. Two security personnel were injured during the operation. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar at a press conference said one of the militants had been identified as Waleed Bhai, a commander of JeM and an IED expert, while the identity of the other two was being ascertained.

(This is a developing story. More details will follow)