Jharkhand lockdown latest news: COVID-19 restrictions extended, know what's allowed, what's not

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state on Wednesday till further orders, but eased some of the curbs which include bus services within the state, an official said. The restrictions that were imposed on April 22 were scheduled to be lifted on July 1 (Thursday).

"The provisions related to observance of the Health Safety Week in the context of Covid-19 shall stand extended from 6 am on July 1 till further orders," a Jharkhand government spokesperson said.

What's allowed, what's not:

Bus service within the state will be allowed but the prohibition on inter-state bus transport will continue, the official said adding that the norm of seven-day home quarantine for people visiting Jharkhand from other states has been lifted.

E-pass will not be required for movement in private vehicles within the state, a statement from the state government said adding it will be mandatory for such vehicles coming from outside.

All shops can remain open till 8 pm on weekdays and they will be closed from 8 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. Healthcare establishments and milk stores will remain open on weekends, the statement said.

All government and private offices will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent of the workforce.

Cinema halls, bars, multiplexes and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity while stadiums, gymnasiums, and parks can be opened, the statement said.

All educational institutions will remain closed and examinations conducted by the state will be postponed. However, the examinations conducted by the Centre will be held.

Anganwadi centres will remain closed but food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home, the statement said.

Gatherings of more than 50 people will not be allowed. Banquet halls and community halls can be opened but the number of people inside cannot exceed 50.

Religious places will continue to remain closed for devotees and prohibition on procession will continue.

Organising exhibitions and fairs will also not be allowed.

Wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory, the statement said adding that violating the norms will attract penal action under the Disaster Management Act.

