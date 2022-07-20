Jharkhand shocker: Female police officer mowed down to death during vehicle inspection in Ranchi

Ranchi SI Sandhya Topni (Photo - ANI)

In a shocking and tragic incident emerging from Jharkhand, a female police officer was mowed down to death in Ranchi’s Tudupana area on Tuesday night. Reports suggest that the incident took place late at night during a routine vehicle inspection at a checkpoint.

As per officials, the female sub-inspector was named Sandhya Topno and was posted as in charge of Tupudana OP. She was reportedly posted at a checkpoint last night, where she was inspecting vehicles and was mowed down to death.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said, "She (Topno) received information that a vehicle is transporting the cattles. When she tried to stop, the driver dashed at her deliberately. She was declared dead in the hospital."

Jharkhand | Sandhya Topno, a female sub-inspector was mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized: SSP Ranchi pic.twitter.com/WoNhSK6QTY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

As per ANI reports, the accused has been arrested and the vehicle with which Topno was mowed down has been seized by the authorities, said SSP Ranchi. It is not clear yet whether the incident was intentional or not. Investigations regarding Topno’s death are being conducted.

This is the second such incident coming to light in India over the last two days, where a police officer was mowed down to death by miscreants. The first incident was reported in Haryana, where a DSP was crushed to death after he was investigating a mining mafia in the state.

DSP Surender Singh, who was posted in Haryana’s Tauru, was crushed to death by a dumper during a raid on an illegal mining site on Monday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared the police officer a martyr and applauded him for laying down his life in the line of duty.

