Jhargram Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

The Jhargram parliamentary constituency holds immense significance as one of the 42 constituencies in West Bengal.

The people of Jhargram constituency in West Bengal are preparing to cast their votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India revealed the crucial dates for these elections on 16th March. Voting for the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency will take place on 25th May (Phase 6). The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be unveiled on 4th June.

From this seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its contender for the Jhargram seat. Dr Pranat Tudu, a former medical officer (radiology) of Jhargram Medical College and Hospital, will fight on the party ticket, and will face tough competition from Kalipada Soren of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who is a Santhali playwright, author and editor.

Meanwhile, BJP's former Jhargram MP Kunar Hembram made headlines by resigning from the party on March 9 due to personal reasons. However an Indian Express report stated that his departure was spurred by the likelihood of not securing a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As the countdown to the election begins, residents of Jhargram are gearing up to exercise their democratic right, shaping the future of their constituency and contributing to the broader political discourse of the nation.