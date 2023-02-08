Jewar Airport, IGI Airport distance to reduce with new road, Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon connectivity to get boost

NCR news: The land prices around Palwal and Nuh are slated to rise (Representational)

A new road linking the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been approved. With the new link road, the distance between the Noida International Airport and the IGI Airport will be reduced to a 1 hour drive. This new road will connect the two expressways via Kail village's Mandkola. The Mandkola link road will expedite development of Palwal, Nuh and Sohna. It will also benefit Faridabad and Gurgaon.

After the orbital railway's Silowni junction is completed, it will be the country's first exchange to have railway, road and air links.

This exchange will also provide a benefit to tourists who want to spend time in the Aravalli ranges.

With the approval of connectivity to Mandkola-Silauni Road linking Palwal-Nuh and Palwal Sohna Road with KMP underpass, Mandkola and its surrounding 100 villages will be greatly benefitted. Also, Palwal Industrial Area and Palwal and Nuh along with Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida will also receive direct connectivity.

The land prices around Palwal and Nuh are slated to rise with the construction of the new road. With this, the Noida entry from Faridabad will take just 20 minutes. The travel time from Mandkola to Gurgaon will be reduced to 15 minutes.