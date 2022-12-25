Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

J-K: War-like stores including 12 Chinese pistols and AK 74 rifles recovered in Uri

J-K: Multiple ambushes and search operations were conducted along the LoC after inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

J-K: War-like stores including 12 Chinese pistols and AK 74 rifles recovered in Uri
J-K: War-like stores including 12 Chinese pistols and AK 74 rifles recovered in Uri (photo: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army has recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition and 'war-like stores', including AK-74 rifles, along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The recoveries include eight AK-74 rifles, 24 AK-74 rifle magazines, 560 7.62mm AK-74 live ammunition, 12 .30mm Chinese pistols, 24 Chinese pistol magazines, 244 .30mm pistol live ammunition, nine Chinese hand grenades, five Pakistani-origin hand grenades, 81 balloons with 'I Love Pakistan' marking on them, and five synthetic gunny nags with Pakistani marking, an Army officer said.

On Friday, a search operation was launched in the general area of Hathlanga Nala which lasted for eight hours, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuria said.

READ | Who is Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the new Prime Minister of Nepal?

He said based on inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and multiple ambushes and search operations were conducted along the LoC. The search operation was concluded with the recovery of arms, ammunition and war-like stores. 

"The situation is near normal in Kashmir valley as the number of terrorists and the availability of war-like stores is at an all-time low. So, there is huge desperation from the other side to either infiltrate terrorists or smuggle war-like stores," he told reporters in Baramulla.

Security forces keep getting such reports on a regular basis and whether it was an attempt by terrorists or smugglers to get war-like stores cannot be said, Major Gen Chandpuria said, referring to the recovery of the weapons.

"We are still following up the leads and certain details cannot be shared, but a movement close to the launchpads was picked up. Probably, they (terrorists) panicked and left the war-like stores behind and withdrew to that side," he said.

Maj Gen Chandpuria said there have been attempts on the border not only of infiltration but also of smuggling war-like stores and drugs in the past as well. "There are some areas like this one where we have houses ahead of the LoC fence, closer to the LoC, and because of the movement of the people right to the LoC, such attempts are reported from time to time," he said.

In this sector, this year, in about 6-8 operations along the LoC or close to the LoC, 14 AK rifles, 20 pistols, one M16 rifle, 76 hand grenades, 1226 AK rounds, 484 9mm rounds, 15 kg of drugs and 10 more suspicious narcotics packets have been recovered, the Army officer said.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Freddy to Hera Pheri 3, here's a list of actor's upcoming films
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Urvashi Rautela shares jaw-dropping photos in green saree, fans call her 'damn hot'
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Girls hit each other with sticks and punches at night in Uttarakhand's Roorkee
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.