Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Security forces killed 44 terrorist commanders this year, terror leadership decimated: Jammu and Kashmir DGP

The DGP said that the local police along with the security forces are foiling the conspiracy by Pakistan to spoil the atmosphere.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Security forces killed 44 terrorist commanders this year, terror leadership decimated: Jammu and Kashmir DGP
Jammu and Kashmir (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that there are no "top commanders" of terrorists in the region while stating that 44 of them have been neutralized this year.The official said that terrorism has reached its "lowest level" owing to the support of the locals including the youth.

Speaking to the reporters here, the DGP said, "There are no top commanders left. We have neutralised 44 top commanders this year and now we have to look for the top commanders."

Asked about the growing threat of terrorism in the Jammu region, Singh said, "Militants have been wiped from every district of Jammu except one, and the remaining too will be finished."

"In Jammu, all the districts are free from militancy except one where three-four militants are left. Action is being taken there also. There is no day when no module comes to the fore and we don't foil them," he said.

The DGP said that the local police along with the security forces are foiling the conspiracy by Pakistan to spoil the atmosphere.The J-K DGP said that work is being done to wipe out the eco-system that supports terrorism in Kashmir and also stated that those who are taking up the guns are being neutralized at the soonest.

"We are being more proactive than what is needed. The police along with security forces are foiling the conspiracy by Pakistan to spoil the atmosphere here. Those who think of joining the militancy ranks, think several times before picking up the gun.The militancy has reached its lowest level once again. We do counselling of the youth and tell them that the Pakistan agencies caused a lot of bloodshed in the last 30 years here. There is a need to work against it today," he said.

"We have the support of a large chunk of the population, including youth which is why the militancy has come down to a big extent and the left part will be finished," Singh added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
Depression: 5 healthy food that can help you manage your mental health
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.