Jammu and Kashmir: Probe ordered into tear gas shelling on Kashmiri Pandits

Kashmiri pandits stage a protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat in Budgam district on Friday (PTI)

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered a probe into the tear gas shelling incident on protesting Kashmiri Pandits on May 13.

"Strict action will be taken against officials involved in the action," administrative sources said.

Police had used tear gas against Kashmir Pandits, who were protesting peacefully against the killing of government employee, Rahul Bhat, by terrorists inside a government office.

Manoj Sinha said, "Rahul Bhat`s killing is targeted one. SIT to probe it from all angles along with probing use of force to disperse Kashmiri migrant protestors in aftermath of incident. 2 foreign militants killed. Directions given to administration to not use force anywhere."

The government decided to give a job to Bhat`s widow and financial assistance to the family.