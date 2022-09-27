J-K: Pakistan terrorist linked with JeM killed during encounter in Beatport area of Kulgam

File Photo

A Pakistani terrorist linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was killed during the Kulgam encounter, informed Kashmir Zone Police on Monday.

The terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah, a foreign Pakistani terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including AK rifle recovered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Earlier, one Army soldier and two civilians were injured. All three injured civilians were shifted to the hospital for treatment. An encounter had broken out in the Beatport area of Kulgam earlier in the day. The Police along with the security forces are carrying out the operation in the region, said the police.