‘It seems targeted...no need of JPC’: Sharad Pawar's stand on Hindenburg’s Adani report stings Opposition

Sharad Pawar has said that it seems the Adani group was "targeted" by the Hindenburg Research report.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Congress ally Sharad Pawar, who is among the senior most leaders of the opposition, surprised many with his recent statement on the Adani-Hindenburg Saga. Pawar said that there is "no need" of a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue, a sustained demand by Congress-led opposition. Pawar said that no JPC was needed as the relevant issues were being examined by the Supreme Court-appointed committee. He further said that it seems the Adani group was "targeted" by the Hindenburg Research report.

"....Someone gave a statement, and it created uproar in the country. Such statements were given earlier too, which created ruckus. But the importance given to the issue this time was out of proportion. There was a need to think who raised the issue (gave report). We had not heard the name who gave the statement. What is the background?. When such issues are raised, they create uproar in the country, the cost is borne ....how it impacts the economy. We can`t ignore such things, and it seems (it) was targeted," Pawar told media outlet NDTV in an interview.

Pawar’s remarks will sting the Congress which has been firmly insisting on a JBC probe in the issue. The Congress has been supported by several opposition parties. 

“Today, who has the majority in Parliament, the ruling party. The demand was against the ruling party. The committee to probe against the ruling party will have majority members from the ruling party. How will the truth come out, there can be apprehensions. If Supreme Court investigates the matter, where there is no influence, there is a better chance of the truth coming out. And once the SC announced a committee for probing the matter, there was no need of JPC (probe),” the former union minister said.

Responding to Pawar’s stand, Congress said that the NCP chief may have his view but their are 19 Opposition parties who are convinced that the Adani issue is real. The Congress further said that all 20 like-minded Opposition parties, including NCP, are united to save the Constitution and democracy from the “BJP's assaults”.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)
 

