‘It’s a fountain, not Shivling’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi Masjid controversy

A day after the survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid was completed by the authorities, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded to the claims of a Shivling being found inside the mosque pond by the auditors, saying that it is a fountain.

The court-mandated videography survey of the mosque concluded on May 16, with the Hindu petitioner saying that a Shivling was spotted inside the pond of the Gyanvapi mosque, intensifying the claims of there being a temple inside the mosque.

Owaisi, meanwhile, refused to believe the claims made by the petitioner, saying that the structure inside the pond is a fountain, not a Shivling. He further asserted that he will not let the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi meet the fate of the Babri Masjid which was demolished in December 1992.

The AIMIM Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said that he will continue to speak on the Gyanvapi masjid issue, which he termed as an attempt to weaken the Constitution, as he was not scared of either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Hitting out at people questioning him for speaking on the Gyanvapi issue, Owaisi said, “I will speak because I have not sold my 'jameer' (conscience), nor will I ever do so. I speak because I am only scared of Allah and not any Modi or Yogi. I speak because the Constitution that was framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar gives me the freedom of expression.”

Further, Owaisi reiterated that he “will not lose another mosque” and will not let the Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh meet the fate of the Babri mosque, which was demolished almost 30 years ago.

Speaking against the court-ordered survey of the mosque, the AIMIM chief said, “I am pained (by the survey) because the Indian Constitution is being weakened, the judgment of the Supreme Court is being ignored, and those who question me should read section 4(2) of the 1991 law (the Places of Worship Act).”

A court had on Monday directed the Varanasi district administration to seal the spot in the Gyanvapi masjid complex where a Shivling was reportedly found during a court-mandated videography survey, which concluded after three days.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear the plea challenging the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid today, May 17.

