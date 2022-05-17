Gyanvapi Masjid case: Supreme Court to hear matter today, know key updates

File photo

The Gyanvapi Masjid survey, which was ordered by the local court, concluded a day before the deadline set by the Varanasi Court. After the conclusion of the survey, the Supreme Court will be hearing the controversial matter today, May 17.

The Supreme Court is set to weigh in on the verdict already delivered by the Varanasi court, which instructed that the videography survey of the mosque will continue till May 17. The local court had also ordered that a section of the masjid be sealed off for protection.

The Gyanvapi Masjid matter escalated after Hindus and Muslims both claimed the right to pray inside the mosque on claims that there was a temple situated inside the mosque. Thus, the court had ordered a video survey of the site and a detailed report on the matter.

On the last day of the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, the Hindu petitioner claimed in Varanasi court that there was a Shivling found inside a well in the masjid. The court then ordered that particular area of the mosque to be sealed for the protection of the Shivling.

The petitioner claimed, "Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of ‘Har Har Mahavdev’ resonated in mosque premises.” The Hindu petitioner, Sohan Lal Arya, had accompanied the authorities to the mosque and claimed that a shivling was found in the well.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located news the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple, and a group of women filed a petition with the local court, seeking a right to pray inside the mosque. The case will now be heard in Supreme Court, and it is likely that a final verdict will be announced in the matter.

The videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque was resisted by the Muslim community residing in the area, and the person conducting the survey was met with heavy protests in the initial days of the videography. The office-bearers of the mosque committee had urged the authorities to not film inside the mosque.

