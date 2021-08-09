Islamic New Year 2021: Know history, significance and date of Hijri New Year

The start of the new Muslim lunar calendar is marked with the Islamic New Year. The Islamic calendar has 354 or 355 days, often known as Hijri New Year. It is approximately 11 shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

The Islamic New Year begins with Muharram, the second important religious month after Ramadan, and wraps up with Dhul al-Hijjah, the month in which worshippers perform the Hajj (go to pilgrimage), as the name indicates.

Islamic New Year date 2021

According to Astronomy Center predictions, the Islamic New Year will begin on Tuesday, August 10 in most regions of the world.

The 29th of Dhul Qadah, the penultimate month of the Islamic calendar in India, will be celebrated on August 9.

Only if the full moon is visible on August 9 will the Muharram month begin on August 10 in India and other areas of the world. Muharram will occur on August 11 if the moon is not visible on August 9th.

History of the Islamic New Year – How it began

The Islamic New Year began in 622 A.D., when Prophet Muhammad and his companions moved from Mecca to Medina, according to Islamic mythology. Hijri 1443 AH will be the calendar year for the following year (In Latin, AH is Anno Hegirae or the year of the Hijra).

It has been 1443 years since Prophet Mohammed's journey, according to Hijri 1443 AH.

How its welcomed?

Despite the significance of the day, no large celebrations are held in Muslim-majority countries.

Many countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have declared a national holiday to celebrate the day.

In addition, the first ten days of the holy month of Muharram are immensely significant for the Muslim community, particularly Shia Muslims. They grieve the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Husayn Ibn Ali al-Hussein, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, during this time.