Is coronavirus reinfecting COVID-19 recovered patients? Curious case in Bengaluru has doctors concerned

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeIndia

India

Is coronavirus reinfecting COVID-19 recovered patients? Curious case in Bengaluru has doctors concerned

In what could be the first case of a coronavirus re-infection in Karnataka, a 27-year-old woman has again been found positive for the disease after her treatment and discharge, a private hospital in Bengaluru said on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2020, 07:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bengaluru: In what could be the first case of a coronavirus re-infection in Karnataka, a 27-year-old woman has again been found positive for the disease after her treatment and discharge, a private hospital in Bengaluru said on Sunday.

"Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, has reported the first case of COVID-19 re-infection," said a hospital spokesperson. However, the government did not yet confirm if this was the first case of re-infection in the state.

Om Prakash Patil, Director, Health and Family Welfare Services, told IANS that they will seek information from the districts. "So far, nobody has reported," he said.

The woman, who does not have any comorbidities, fell victim to the virus for the first time in July with mild symptoms of cough and fever. Following treatment, she recovered and was discharged.

"However, in a span of one month, she has developed mild symptoms and has been confirmed to have a COVID-19 infection again," said the official.

According to Pratik Patil, a consultant for infectious diseases in the hospital, COVID-19 immunoglobulin G antibodies test positive after two to three weeks of infection in normal cases.

"However, in this patient, the antibody tested negative which means she did not develop immunity after infection. Another possibility is that the IgG antibodies disappeared in nearly one month leaving her susceptible for reinfection," he said.

According to the doctor, some reinfection cases may not produce antibodies and even if they develop, they may not last longer, allowing the virus to renter the body for a newer infection.

Karnataka has been consistently registering daily COVID-19 infections in the range of 7,000 to 9,000 plus cases. On Saturday, the state registered 9,746 more COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 3.89 lakh.

The majority of the cases in the southern state are concentrated in Bengaluru Urban district, which has 1.44 lakh cases, out of which 41,479 are active.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengal: Second, third language will depend on population pattern of area, says minister

TN village girl bags admission in Taiwan's engineering college, govt to bear expenditure

‘Many times I think that I should leave chief ministerial post but…’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

Meet Nisha Madhulika, from home cook to renowned YouTuber with an impressive net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE