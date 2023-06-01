IRCTC Nepal tour package: Explore beauty of Nepal on a 6-day, 5-night trip, starting Rs 38,700, check details

IRCTC Nepal tour package: As the scorching sun ushers in the season of summer vacations, wanderlust-filled souls like yourself are eagerly seeking exotic destinations to explore. And guess what? The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduces an irresistible Nepal tour package, exclusively tailored for intrepid travelers like you.

Nepal is a country renowned worldwide for its breathtaking beauty and cultural marvels. With this extraordinary tour, you'll embark on a remarkable journey, shuttling between the magnificent cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara, beginning your odyssey from the majestic Indian capital, Delhi

Now, let's delve into the details of this alluring package. Your comfortable abode during this extraordinary escapade will be a splendid 3-star hotel, where you'll be treated to the warmest hospitality and impeccable services throughout your stay. And that's not all—there will be delectable breakfast and dinner provided each day.

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of Nepal as you explore the mystical city of Kathmandu. You will visit the revered Pashupati Nath Temple, a sacred haven of spirituality. Venture into the enchanting world of Patan and the Tibet Refugee Camp, where you'll witness firsthand the resilient spirit of the Tibetan people.

As you journey onward to the enchanting city of Pokhara, be prepared to have your senses enraptured by the pristine Manokamna Temple, a sanctuary of tranquility and divine blessings. And let's not forget the breathtaking mountains that grace the horizon, painting a mesmerizing portrait that will leave you spellbound.

To ensure that you make the most of your extraordinary expedition, IRCTC has arranged for an air-conditioned deluxe bus, that will transport you effortlessly to every nook and cranny of these captivating cities. A knowledgeable English-speaking guide will accompany you every step of the way, unraveling the hidden gems and sharing fascinating anecdotes that will enrich your travel experience.

Get ready to embark on a whirlwind 6-day, 5-night adventure that will ignite your wanderlust like never before. Let's talk about the details that matter—the cost. If you embark on this marvelous journey solo, a fee of Rs 47,900 will grant you a front-row seat to an experience of a lifetime. And for those seeking companionship on their travel escapades, two or three people can join forces, with each duo or trio paying a fee of Rs 38,700.

Read more: Meet IPS Arun Kumar Sinha, the Director of SPG for PM Narendra Modi's security