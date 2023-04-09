IRCTC Amritsar tour package: Explore Golden Temple, Wagah Border and more at just Rs 5,450; itinerary, ticket fare here

Amritsar tour packages from Delhi have been made available by IRCTC at the most reasonable rates. This IRCTC tour package is ideal for you if you want to see the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The two-day, one-night trip will start on April 14, 2023. Tourist hotspots like Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border, and Golden Temple all explored throughout the journey.

IRCTC Amritsar Tour Package: Services offered

Verified tickets for the Swarna Shatabdi (AC Chair Car) on the return train.

AC vehicle pick-up and drop-off at Amritsar Train Station.

Amritsar lodging in air-conditioned rooms.

Applicable Meals as per the itinerary on a fixed menu basis.

Sightseeing as per the itinerary by AC Vehicle as per the number of guests booked.

IRCTC Amritsar Tour Package: Itinerary

The tour will begin at the New Delhi Railway Station at 6:45 am when train No. 12029 Swarna Shatabdi Express disembarks. Swarna Shatabdi Express will transport passengers from New Delhi Railway Station to Amritsar. Moreover, breakfast and lunch will be provided for the train's passengers.

From New Delhi, passengers will take a train in the afternoon to arrive at Amritsar. Upon in Amritsar, the travellers will head straight for their hotel. Tourists will take a tour of Wagah Border after eating lunch in the hotel's air-conditioned rooms. After dinner and at night, tourists will travel back to the hotel from the Wagah border and rest.

IRCTC Amritsar Tour Package: Ticket prices

Depending on the guests' chosen occupancy, different ticket rates apply. If you choose single, double, or triple occupancy, the price of this package will vary. For instance, the price per person in comfort class for a single occupancy is Rs 8,325. The price per person is Rs 5,450 for triple occupancy and Rs 6,270 for double occupancy. The cost of the travel package for children aged 5 to 11 years old is Rs 4,320 with a bed and Rs 3,690 without a bed.