IRCTC affordable Mata Vaishno Devi tour package with complimentary food and accommodation, check details

IRCTC offers affordable tour package to Mata Vaishno Devi with complimentary benefits.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

IRCTC affordable Mata Vaishno Devi tour package with complimentary food and accommodation, check details
IRCTC affordable Mata Vaishno Devi tour package with complimentary food and accommodation, check details

IRCTC Tour Package: IRCTC, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, has announced an affordable tour package for travelers looking to visit Mata Vaishno Devi. This package includes a five-day and four-night trip to the revered pilgrimage site at a cost of Rs. 8,375.

The package, which begins on March 2, 2023, offers passengers the convenience of complimentary food, transportation, and accommodation. Travelers will board the 12237/12238 train from Varanasi and enjoy breakfast and meals during the journey. Hotel stays and cab transfers will also be provided.

For a single sharing occupancy, the package costs Rs. 14,270, while for double sharing occupancy, the price is Rs. 9,285. The most affordable option is Rs. 8,375 for three people sharing a room. For children aged between 5 and 11 years old, the charge is Rs. 7,275 with a bed and Rs. 6,780 without a bed.

To book this package, interested individuals can visit the IRCTC website. This package is an excellent opportunity for those looking for a convenient and cost-effective way to visit Mata Vaishno Devi.

The IRCTC tour package offers a hassle-free way to embark on a spiritual journey to Mata Vaishno Devi without having to worry about the logistics of travel, accommodation, and meals. With this affordable package, more travelers can experience the spiritual significance of this pilgrimage site.

Read more: Chardham Yatra 2023: Joshimath to receive special attention; improved roads with app monitoring, fast road repairs

 

