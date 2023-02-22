Chardham Yatra 2023: Joshimath to receive special attention; improved roads with app monitoring, fast road repairs

Chardham Yatra 2023: The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, held a meeting on February 22 to discuss preparations for the upcoming Chardham Yatra, a pilgrimage to four holy shrines in the Indian Himalayas. During the meeting, CM Dhami urged all departments to complete their preparations before the start of the yatra. He also announced that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will remain in Joshimath, which is prone to landslides, to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra. A control room for disaster management will be set up in Joshimath.

To ensure better facilities for devotees compared to last year's yatra, the tourism department has instructed all departments to complete their homework on time. The Public Works Department, National Highway, and BRO have been asked to repair all roads on the Chardham route.

The number of devotees attending the yatra has not been decided. CM Dhami directed Secretary Tourism Sachin Kurve to hold talks with stakeholders, following opposition from the Teerthpurohit Mahapanchayat. Last year, the tourism department had fixed a daily capacity of 15,000 passengers in Kedarnath, 18,000 in Badrinath, 9,000 in Gangotri, and 6,000 in Yamunotri. However, the number of pilgrims will be decided after talks with all stakeholders.

The CM also instructed officials to make proper arrangements for parking and rest areas for drivers. Cleanliness arrangements should be made for pedestrian routes, and toilets and drinking water should be available at all petrol pumps. The PM's appeal to spend 5 percent of travel expenses on local products has been reiterated.

The doors of the Chardham shrines will open on April 22, and registrations for the yatra have opened online. Four types of registration are available: online, through an app, on call, and through WhatsApp. The GMVN guest houses have received bookings of more than INR 4 crores.

To monitor the condition of Chardham roads, an app will be prepared, and JCB and Pokeland machines will be deployed for immediate improvement after the closure of roads. A slot token system will be implemented for queue management in the Char Dhams. A control room for passenger registration and travel-related information will be set up. The Public Works Department has been instructed to improve, patch, and make pothole-free all roads on the yatra route.

