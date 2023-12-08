Headlines

Keep your kitchen neat and organised with premium cutlery trays on Amazon

Meet farmer’s son who built Rs 17000 crore business, India's largest manufacturer of diamonds

IPC issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 22,749 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

Team India selectors travel to South Africa, to monitor players for T20 World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Make every meal special with modern design cutlery sets on Amazon

Keep your kitchen neat and organised with premium cutlery trays on Amazon

Meet farmer’s son who built Rs 17000 crore business, India's largest manufacturer of diamonds

Actors who made flop debuts but went on to become Bollywood superstars

Worst buys by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Snacks for Pre-Christmas party

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Before Triptii Dimri this star kid was considered by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to play Zoya in Animal, but failed the audition

Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone take to the skies in aerial actioner; fans call it 'absolute madness'

HomeIndia

India

IPC issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued a drug safety alert advising healthcare professionals and patients to monitor adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal, commonly used for menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis.

The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain.

The commission, in its alert, stated that a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database revealed drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

"Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with the use of the suspected drug," according to the alert, issued on November 30.

If such reaction is encountered, the alert advised, people should report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI under the commission by filing a form on the website - www.ipc.gov.in - or through android mobile app ADR PvPI and PvPI Helpline No. 1800-180-3024.

An autonomous institution of the Ministry of Health, the IPC sets standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Archies review: Zoya Akhtar creates feel-good, nostalgic coming-of-age drama, but the star kids need to do better

Centre takes big action against 100 websites, know the reason

Food vendor makes apple-infused idlis, viral video makes internet nauseous

Triptii Dimri has this to say on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal: 'Reminded me of...'

World's most expensive yacht, made with 10,000 kg of gold; know it's price, lavish details of master suite

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE