Indore temple’s stepwell collapses: Death toll rises to 13, 19 rescued

Indore police and locals were trying to rescue people trapped in a collapsed stepwell.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Photo: ANI

On the occasion of the Ram Navami festival in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at least 12 persons were killed and 19 others were saved when the ceiling of an old 'bavdi' (a big well) at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple fell.

The old bavdi's ceiling collapsed because it was unable to support the quantity of people that had congregated there, according to a PTI report.

Video from the news agency ANI shows police and residents attempting to free the worshippers stuck in the ruined stepwell.

According to his office, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was aware of the situation and gave orders to hasten the rescue effort. In addition, he has promised Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 to each of the wounded.

Several ambulances were sent, and the police, district administration, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) all arrived quickly to the incident. Around eight individuals had to be taken from the temple and sent to the hospital.

Every year, on the occasion of Ram Navami, the temple hosts elaborate ceremonies that draw worshippers from all over the world. According to witnesses, the antique bawdi in the temple collapsed during the religious programme due to the vast number of worshippers assembled there.

The SDIRF and the police came quickly and immediately started relief operations, searching the wreckage for survivors and rescuing those who had fallen. Authorities are looking into what caused the fall after receiving several complaints from the public.

