'Indians getting extortion calls in Canada is concerning': MEA

Headlines

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

10 most spiciest dishes of India

Simple habits for students to improve memory

10 most alcoholic drinks in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol’s fight scene in Animal is copied from this Bollywood movie

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

HomeIndia

India

'Indians getting extortion calls in Canada is concerning': MEA

The MEA spokesperson was asked about the growing concern in the Indo-Canadian community living in Canada's British Colombia about getting extortion calls and threat calls in the last two months and if the Indian government was monitoring the situation.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 10:33 PM IST

article-main
Image Credit: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government has expressed concern over reports that some members of the Indian community in Canada had received "extortion calls". "People getting extortion calls, especially Indian nationals, is a matter of serious concern," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said answering queries at the regular media briefing.

"We (India and Canada) have several issues to discuss. There was an issue about a temple which was attacked. The Canadian police then thereafter went into the investigation of the temple premises, and the person who had intruded it later turned out, and they issued a statement that the person was of unsound mind. So there are these issues that keep happening...," Jaiswal said.

It was Jaiswal's maiden press conference as MEA spokesperson.

He was asked about the growing concern in the Indo-Canadian community living in Canada's British Colombia about getting extortion calls and threat calls in the last two months and if the Indian government was monitoring the situation.

Media reports said that law enforcement in Canada has established a task force to probe reports of extortion targeting some businesses of members of the Indo-Canadian community.

The reports citing police in Canada said that nine incidents were being investigated.

Ties between India and Canada have seen a downslide in the recent past with the MEA spokesperson earlier noting that the core issue is "space that is given to extremists and terrorists and, anti-India elements" in Canada.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

3 Best Sites To Buy Snapchat Followers

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet IFS officer Apala Mishra, doctor who left practice for UPSC, cracked exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

Meet the girl who is set to become leader of North Korea after dictator Kim Jong Un

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE