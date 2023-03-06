Indian Railways: Why is there an 'X' mark on trains?

File Photo

Why does a train have an 'X' at the end? Is that something you've ever wondered about?The Indian Railways have explained the meaning of the letter 'X' on the rear of the last carriage. The Ministry of Railways tweeted the news, clarifying that the white and yellow 'X' meant that the train had made it through without leaving any coaches behind. After the train has passed in its whole, without any coaches being removed, the railway authorities will see the letter 'X' on the last compartment.

In contrast, if a train departs without its last compartment being marked with a 'X,' the Station Master must infer that the train is in an emergency and is proceeding without it. Officials must have this data to track the train and guarantee its safety.

Furthermore, if you look closely, you can also make out the letters 'LV' printed with a 'X' symbol on the last Indian Railways train car. Gatekeepers, signalmen, and cabin attendants must all pass through this last vehicle, thus the LV designation. This prevents any potential collisions between trains by ensuring that all cars are tied together and on the track at all times.

The 'X' symbol is often seen in the Kalaburagi section of the statecoach, and it serves as a helpful indicator of the train's tail end coach. The existence of the letter 'X' on the train indicates that it has successfully completed its journey without encountering any problems; hence, railway authorities may be certain that the train is both secure and comprehensive.

Did you Know?



According to Indian Railways, the 'X' mark may be used on any train or route that they operate, and it is not restricted to a particular kind of train. It is a common procedure that applies to all trains and provides railway inspectors with a visual indication to ensure that the train has gone completely through the area.