Indian Army to deploy light tanks in high-altitude areas of eastern Ladakh

As part of 'Project Zorawar,' the Indian Army plans to acquire a number of light tanks for use in high-altitude regions of eastern Ladakh, therefore increasing its total firepower and operational capabilities to cope with any eventuality. The border dispute in eastern Ladakh has severely strained relations between India and China, and the intention to deploy the light tanks comes at a time when that tension is at a peak.

Those familiar with the matter in the defence and security sector say the ministry of defence is expected to grant the project's first approval, known as an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), sometime next month.

The sources claimed the light tanks are being purchased to guarantee speedy deployment and increase the agility of the military since the "danger" along the northern frontiers is anticipated to stay in the "foreseeable future." The firepower of the new tanks will be comparable to that of the existing ones.

According to the sources, it became apparent that a "gap" existed when it came to using current tanks in such environments, and that a "lighter tank" was required.

Recent events along northern borders have highlighted the significance of armour equipment profile in determining the operational capacity of ground troops.

The sources claim that the enemies have brought in a huge number of "technologically advanced, state-of-the-art tanks," as well as a combination of medium and light tanks with high power to weight ratios.

This "increased threat" on the northern borders is likely to remain "a threat in the foreseeable future", the sources said, adding capability development takes time.

"Our current tanks are doing a good job and last time we had taken a number of steps to enhance their sustainability through various means," a source said.

However, in higher altitude areas, a gap was found, and so "we needed a lighter tank, which is equally capable as the existing ones," the source said.

These tanks to be procured under 'Project Zorawar' -- named after legendary Zorawar Singh, a military general who served under Raja Gulab Singh of Jammu -- will have equal firepower as the current ones.

They said missile-firing capability, counter-drone apparatus, warning system and a power-to-weight ratio will make the tanks "very agile".

They said the light tanks will help the Army overcome the limitations of medium battle tanks and equip the force for all contingencies in high altitude area, marginal terrain and island territories besides its utilisation in the plains, semi-deserts and deserts.

The "adversity" which the world supply chain has experienced in the defence related component due to the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted both manufacturing and sustenance of the foreign fleet of tanks that India is presently holding, the sources said.

They said it is essential to design and develop light tanks indigenously for the Indian Army.

It is also being examined if they can be made amphibious so it can be deployed even in the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, the source said.

The biggest advantage of light tanks is that they are "air portable" and thus in consonance with the strategic lift capability from Leh in eastern Ladakh, he said.

The Army has the experience of successfully employing light tanks as force multipliers in various battle engagements in the past.

They include the deployment of Stuart Tanks of 254 Indian Tank Brigade in the Battle of Kohima in World War II, at Naushera, Jhangar, Rajauri and most successfully at Zojila during the Indo-Pak war in 1947-48.

The AMX-13 tanks were deployed at Chushul and Bomdila in 1962, AMX-13 tanks were stationed at Chammb in 1965 and the amphibious PT-76 light tanks in 1971 with the PT-76 tanks leading the race to Dhaka.

The Army had to induct a considerable number of T-72 and T-90 tanks in operational areas, gaining tactical surprise over the adversary and thereby forcing the adversary on a back foot.

However, these tanks were primarily designed for operations in plains and desert terrains and they have their own limitations when employed in high altitude areas, the sources said.

"They face a similar handicap when employed in marginal terrain of Rann of Kutch," one of them added.

Current threat scenario that contours of the likely future wars have thrown up "new challenges" for which the Indian Army has to be prepared.

The equipment profile of tanks in the Indian Army must have the "versatility and flexibility" of medium and light platforms.

Armoured Fighting Vehicle-Indian Light Tank (AFV-ILT) offering capability for multiple employment options along with niche technologies is therefore an "operational imperative", they said.