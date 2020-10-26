India to sign key military pact with United States

India has officially confirmed that it will sign a key military pact --BECA or Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement with the United States.

After a meeting between the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, both the countries expressed satisfaction that agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit said the Indian defence ministry

BECA is the last of the 4 foundational agreement and will allow for expanded geospatial information sharing between American and Indian armed forces.

India and US have already signed Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018, Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016, General Security Of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) in 2002.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary are in Delhi for 2+2 meet. The visit is significant given it comes amid Chinese aggression and covid pandemic.

Mark Esper and US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo are in Delhi for the India, US 2+2 that will happen on Tuesday. The meet will begin at 10 am on Tuesday and will be followed by a joint call by Indian and American foreign and defence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.