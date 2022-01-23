India reports 3,33,533 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate stands at 17.78%

It seems that the current Covid-19 surge in the country is subsiding day-by-day, as the daily Covid-19 tally of the country is witnessing a significant decrease each morning. On Sunday, India has recorded as many as 3,33,533 fresh Covid-19 cases.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 3,33,533 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in India today, witnessing a decrease as compared to yesterday. The country had recorded over 3.37 lakh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, around 4,000 more than today.

With the new Covid-19 cases recorded today, the total number of active cases in India has been pushed to 21,87,205. Meanwhile, the overall percentage of active cases across the country currently stands at 5.57 percent, according to the Health Ministry.

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 infections in India has been recorded at 17.78 percent today, seeing a marginal increase as compared to yesterday. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in the country on January 22 was 17.22 percent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 71.55 crore total Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far across the country, with 18,75,533 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The Centre has also asked several states to ramp up the testing in view of increased Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in India is also advancing in full force, with as many as 161.92 crore doses administered across the country till now. It has also been reported that more than 50 percent of the population in the 15 to 18 age group has been administered the first vaccine dose.

A few days ago, the Union Health Ministry had said that a total of six states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, have emerged as states of concern, as they have been reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases daily.

States have been asked to ramp up testing and impose Covid-19 restrictions till the time the overall number of fresh cases in the country doesn’t decrease.