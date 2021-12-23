India reports 236 Omicron cases, Maharashtra worst affected with 65 cases: Health Ministry data

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Thursday revealed that the total number of confirmed Omicron cases across the country has increased to 236 with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the most number of infections.

The new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in 16 states and union territories. The Health Ministry data also states that 104 patients have been discharged or have migrated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today evening to review the situation.

As per the government data, Maharashtra reported the maximum 65 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (64), Telangana (24), Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14). Three cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir and two each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Chandigarh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported one case each.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a review meeting on Thursday to assess the preparedness and management of the new variant of the virus as the national capital is seeing rising Omicron cases. Delhi recorded 125 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the highest in six months.

The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, including the fast-spreading Omicron variant, has renewed calls for vaccine boosters. Earlier, the Centre, in an advisory, has asked the states to activate 'war rooms' and bring back curbs, including night curfews to contain it. It also listed a series of prevention and containment measures that included extensive testing and regulation of gatherings.