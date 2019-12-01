India, Japan ask Pakistan to take irreversible action on terror; fulfil FATF commitments

In a strong message, India and Japan have called Pakistan to act against terror groups operating out of its territory and comply with the commitments it has made to the anti-terror financing body Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The joint statement issued after the maiden India-Japan 2+2 Defence and Foreign Ministers meet said, "The Ministers underlined the need for all countries to ensure that all territory under their control is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries in any manner."

Adding, "They noted in this context the threat posed to regional security by terrorist networks operating out of Pakistan and called upon it to take resolute and irreversible action against them and fully comply with international commitments including to FATF"

Pakistan had given commitments to FATF but has failed to live up to them and has got a rap from the Paris-based body. The FATF has now give Islamabad time by February when the plenary meets to act or face a blacklisting.

Other than Pakistan, North Korea and the South China Sea was also discussed during the meet at Delhi's Hyderabad house.

| The leaders discussed strengthening of the India - Japan bilateral strategic and defence cooperation enhancing peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/ZFJ6LkVkUY — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 30, 2019

Both sides urged call on North Korea for "complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of all weapons of mass destruction" and urged Pyongyang to "resolve the abductions issue at the earliest date". North Korea has known to have abducted many Japanese citizens and Tokyo has nudged the country to release them soon.

On South China Sea, both sides called on Code of Conduct being negotiated not to "prejudice the rights and interests of the stakeholders using the South China Sea and freedoms of all states under international law" while reiterating the need for "free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region in which the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity are ensured".

Both sides made "significant progress" on Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement or ACSA negotiations and expressed "desire for an early conclusion". ACSA is a logistics agreement, negotiations for which started last year and it is expected to signed during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit in mid-December.

The Japanese side will be soon sending a liaison officer at the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurgaon and both countries have agreed for the first India-Japan joint fighter aircraft exercise to take place in Japan.