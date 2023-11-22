Headlines

Russia President Vladimir Putin to attend virtual G20 Summit to be hosted by PM Modi today

Meet Charul Honariya, farm labourers' daughter who faced electricity, internet issues, cracked NEET with AIR...

India to host virtual G20 summit today: Will China attend this time?

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Meet Becky Cummins, stunning wife of Australian skipper

Check out new cricket rules introduced by ICC

5 blockbusters Rajinikanth rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Not Amrish Puri, but this popular actor was signed for Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor had him replaced as...

Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

HomeIndia

India

India to host virtual G20 summit today: Will China attend this time?

The virtual meeting of G20 leaders is taking place a day after leaders of the BRICS grouping held an extraordinary meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual summit of G20 leaders today which would give them an opportunity to discuss the implementation of the Delhi Declaration adopted in September and several new challenges that have emerged since then.

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the summit, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the deliberations will witness "excellent participation" from leaders of the grouping amid reports of China's Xi Jinping skipping the virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Kant described the virtual summit as "rare and exceptional" which would give Modi an opportunity to interact with world leaders for a second time during India's G20 Presidency before it passes on to Brazil in December.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had skipped the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

"The virtual summit of the G20 being will also be a major gathering of world leaders since the conclusion of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly and the SDG Summit," Kant said. Noting that several challenges have emerged since the September G20 summit, Kant said development would be the primary focus of the virtual meeting and leaders might engage in discussions on a myriad of other issues.

"We are expecting a large majority of G20 leaders to be present," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra in response to questions. He said it would not be correct to pre-judge if the issues of geo-political tensions will be raised at the meeting.

The virtual meeting of G20 leaders is taking place a day after leaders of the BRICS grouping held an extraordinary meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"The virtual summit will provide an opportunity not only to discuss the implementation of the leaders' declaration but also for the leaders to share views and enhance cooperation on critical challenges," Kant said.

He said the goal was to address gaps in global governance, reaffirm commitments to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and progress toward a revitalised multilateral system better positioned to positively impact people's lives.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said it is expected that Wednesday's meeting will give further momentum and guidance on issues related to the finance track and then hand it over to Brazil which will take over the G20 presidency from December 1.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani wears rare watch worth over Rs 3 crore at birthday party, timepiece gets 18k rose gold, pink sapphires

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu granted bail in Skill Development case

Stay organised and stylish with premium gym bags on Amazon

Meet Emmett Shear, new CEO of OpenAI that’s worth over Rs 240000 crore, he used to work for…

800 OTT release: When, where to watch Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE