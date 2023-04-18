In Patna-like incident, vulgar message flashes on LED screen at Bhagalpur Railway Station

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Similar incidence has surfaced from Bhagalpur Railway Station following the showing of a pornographic clip at Patna Junction. On Monday night in Bhagalpur, a vulgar message was shown on the LED screen close to the Ambedkar statue outside the station. This encounter was caught on camera and posted to social media, where it quickly gained popularity.

According to a report, SDO Dhananjay Kumar and DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary arrived at the scene as soon as they received information about the occurrence and immediately got to work on the investigation, Jagran reported. According to city DSP Ajay Chaudhary, these occurrences are always making headlines for technical reasons. A technician was contacted as the cops continued their investigation.

A man who was present on the station grounds claimed that after seeing this message, he informed the security officer stationed there. This message appeared on the screen for around 10 minutes, according to reports.

Similar incident at Patna Junction

On the television screen used for airing commercials at Patna Railway Station, a pornographic video abruptly began playing last month. For nearly three minutes, the adult movie kept playing on dozens of televisions. Several passengers at the train station quickly alerted the GRP and RPF, who then got in touch with the company airing the television advertisement and aired the adult movie.

The responsible company, Datta Communication, was the subject of a FIR filed by the railway officials. In addition to this, the Railways have placed the agency on a blacklist and fined it.

