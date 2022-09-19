In midst of war with Russia, why are Indian medical students going back to Ukraine?

Visuals of Operation Ganga (File photo)

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has advanced into its seventh month, most educational institutes have been shut down, with classes being conducted online for the past several months. Due to this, all the foreign students studying in Ukraine had returned to their respective countries.

The central government of India conducted an evacuation operation called Operation Ganga, where thousands of Indian medical students were brought back home safely from the war-torn cities of Ukraine, airlifting them from neighbouring countries.

Months after the successful conduction of Operation Ganga, Indian students got concerned about the status of their medical studies. While some demanded that the classes from Ukrainian institutes continue online, others urged the Centre to give them admission to Indian medical colleges.

Now, many Indian medical students have decided to return to Ukraine to continue their studies and complete their medical science degrees, even though the country remains embroiled in a major crisis due to the Russian invasion.

Why are Indian students returning to Ukraine?

Even though Ukraine and Russia are in the middle of a major war, many Indian students have decided to go back to the war-torn country to complete their medical studies. There are several reasons why they have decided to take this step.

The first reason is that online classes in Ukraine are not being conducted with uniformity due to the war situation, which has hampered internet connectivity for several months. This has put a full stop to the medical studies of Indian students in the country.

Another reason is that the Supreme Court recently said that despite several protests and pleas filed in the court, Indian students who were pursuing medical studies in Ukraine will not be granted admission to Indian medical colleges, since there is no provision in the law for the same.

Since Ukraine is a cheaper alternative to a lot of Indian medical colleges, students have decided to return to the country to pursue their studies. Medical aspirants have decided to return to Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia, which are western cities in Ukraine lying in comparatively safer areas, away from the war zones.

