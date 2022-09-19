Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

In midst of war with Russia, why are Indian medical students going back to Ukraine?

Even though the country remains embroiled in a war, Indian students are going back to Ukraine to complete their medical studies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

In midst of war with Russia, why are Indian medical students going back to Ukraine?
Visuals of Operation Ganga (File photo)

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has advanced into its seventh month, most educational institutes have been shut down, with classes being conducted online for the past several months. Due to this, all the foreign students studying in Ukraine had returned to their respective countries.

The central government of India conducted an evacuation operation called Operation Ganga, where thousands of Indian medical students were brought back home safely from the war-torn cities of Ukraine, airlifting them from neighbouring countries.

Months after the successful conduction of Operation Ganga, Indian students got concerned about the status of their medical studies. While some demanded that the classes from Ukrainian institutes continue online, others urged the Centre to give them admission to Indian medical colleges.

Now, many Indian medical students have decided to return to Ukraine to continue their studies and complete their medical science degrees, even though the country remains embroiled in a major crisis due to the Russian invasion.

Why are Indian students returning to Ukraine?

Even though Ukraine and Russia are in the middle of a major war, many Indian students have decided to go back to the war-torn country to complete their medical studies. There are several reasons why they have decided to take this step.

The first reason is that online classes in Ukraine are not being conducted with uniformity due to the war situation, which has hampered internet connectivity for several months. This has put a full stop to the medical studies of Indian students in the country.

Another reason is that the Supreme Court recently said that despite several protests and pleas filed in the court, Indian students who were pursuing medical studies in Ukraine will not be granted admission to Indian medical colleges, since there is no provision in the law for the same.

Since Ukraine is a cheaper alternative to a lot of Indian medical colleges, students have decided to return to the country to pursue their studies. Medical aspirants have decided to return to Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia, which are western cities in Ukraine lying in comparatively safer areas, away from the war zones.

READ | Six years of Uri attacks: Know all about grenade strike on Indian Army, how they retaliated

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
International racket offering jobs to Indians in Thailand busted, over 60 trafficked to Myanmar instead
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.