IMD weather update: Will it rain in Delhi today? Know rainfall update in Chandigarh, Noida, Gurugram

Over the past two days, the weather in Delhi has been experiencing gloomy weather and a respite from the untimely summers that hit the capital in February.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 06:46 AM IST

Delhi rainfall alert for March 20 (File photo)

After a spell of untimely summers and a sudden spike in temperature in the month of February, the residents of Delhi are set to experience cloudy and rainy weather for this week, as per the latest weather alert by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its latest weather forecast, the IMD said that parts of Delhi and other national capital regions such as Noida, Gurgram and more will be experiencing light to moderate rains as well as thunderstorms for the first couple of days this week.

The IMD said during its rainfall alert that “light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi (Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Sohana (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana".

The rainfall alert in Delhi has been issued till March 21, which means that it is expected to rain in the national capital today, March 20. The MeT department predicted that thunderstorms and rains will also take place in the nearby states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, IMD issued a weather alert predicted light to moderate rains, gusty winds, and thunderstorms from March 18 to March 20 over the western Himalayan region and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Further, the weather prediction agency also said that an “isolated hailstorm is likely over Uttarakhand during March 19-21; over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during March 19-20; East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan on March 19.”

It is expected that parts of North India and Northeast India are expected to receive moderate rains in the first few days of this week, from March 19 to 22. This means that the temperature is expected to drop by a few degrees, with a short respite from expected heat waves till the end of March.

