Watch: Waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway causes traffic jams

After a spell of rain, waterlogging occurred on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Saturday causing traffic snarls. A sudden change of weather was seen in Delhi and neighbouring areas when residents woke up to a brief spell of rain on Saturday morning.

#WATCH | Haryana: Waterlogging on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway causes traffic snarls. Parts of Delhi-NCR received rainfall today. Visuals from Narsinghpur, Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/bQ5eGeJFOx — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, very light rainfall is expected on Sunday. "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana (Haryana). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar)."

"Civil Lines, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, IGI Airport, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Gurugram, Manesar) Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted Regional Met Centre New Delhi.

There will be isolated rainfall throughout the country in the next few days while heavy rain is expected in Meghalaya and Assam tomorrow, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy on Saturday.

While talking to ANI, Roy said, "There will be isolated rainfall throughout India. There is a yellow alert for most states of India. Orange alert for north-eastern conditions. Tomorrow we are expecting heavy rain in Meghalaya and Assam."

"This month we are seeing western disturbances being deep. These deep western disturbances when interacting with Indian regions with the low-level wind that generally comes due to summer heating increase the severity of thunderstorms," she added.

Mentioning the alerts issued, she said, "Yesterday we issued an orange alert. We had hailstorms and thunderstorms across India. Today we expect the weather to be focused in east peninsular India, east-central India, and east and northeast India. Tomorrow and the day after it will shift to the east and north India."

"We expect a rising trend for the next 6-7 days, and the weather will be pleasant. There will be rainfall activity and thunderstorms in the country`s eastern half. Western disturbances are moving eastwards. Severe weather will increase," she added.